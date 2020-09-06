Listen Live Sports

Ogunbowale heroics leads Dallas past Washington in OT 101-94

September 6, 2020 6:37 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 39 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Dallas Mystics beat the Washington Mystics with a 101-94 overtime win on Sunday.

The victory gave Dallas a two-game lead over Washington for the final playoff spot and the tiebreaker between the teams. Dallas also beat Washington 101-92 in overtime on Aug. 21.

Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer and followed with a jumper with 3:23 left in overtime and Dallas (7-12) led for the remainder. It was the Wings’ first lead since Ogunbowale made a pair of free throws with 6:17 before halftime.

Her 3-pointer with a 0.7 seconds left in regulation tied it at 86 apiece to force the extra session.

The Mystics used a 9-0 run in just less than three minutes for a 42-33 advantage right before halftime. Ariel Atkins scored 12 of Washington’s 27 second-quarter points and the Mystics led 44-38 at intermission. Atkins’ point total marked her career-high for a single quarter.

Satou Sabally scored 19 points for Dallas, Allisha Gray 14 and Marina Mabrey 12.

Atkins scored 22 for Washington (5-13), Myisha Hines-Allen scored 20 with 13 rebounds and six assists, Emma Meesseman scored 16 and Leilani Mitchell 13.

The Associated Press

