Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic official Høyer reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

September 3, 2020 8:32 am
 
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic official and 1996 gold medalist Poul-Erik Høyer has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, badminton’s governing body said Thursday.

Høyer, the Badminton World Federation president, said in a statement he was diagnosed years ago but “I feel now is an appropriate time to make this news public.”

The 54-year-old Hoyer has led world badminton since 2013 and one year later became a member of the International Olympic Committee.

“Medical science has come a long way in dealing with Parkinson’s disease, and I feel very little impact of the disease in all areas of my day to day life,” he said.

Advertisement

Parkinson’s is a disorder of the central nervous system with potential symptoms including tremors and slurred speech.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Høyer won the men’s singles title for Denmark at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In Atlanta, the Olympic flame was lit at the opening ceremony by Muhammad Ali after the boxing icon was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia