Orioles, streaking Iglesias set for matchup against Mets

Baltimore Orioles (20-21, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (19-24, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Jorge Lopez (1-0, 5.59 ERA) New York: Rick Porcello (1-4, 5.54 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Mets.

The Mets are 10-13 in home games. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .348. Michael Conforto leads the club with an OBP of .426.

The Orioles have gone 10-8 away from home. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Pedro Severino leads the team with an average of .325.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 54 hits and is batting .340.

Hanser Alberto ranks second on the Orioles with 14 extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (undisclosed), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Renato Nunez: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.