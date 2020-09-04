Listen Live Sports

Orioles, streaking Iglesias set for matchup against Yankees

September 4, 2020 3:05 am
 
New York Yankees (20-16, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-20, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Orioles are 8-13 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Hanser Alberto leads the team with an average of .321.

The Yankees are 11-8 against AL East Division opponents. New York has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Luke Voit leads the club with 13, averaging one every 8.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .591.

Voit leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is batting .293.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Hanser Alberto: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

