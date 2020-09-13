Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Yankees

September 13, 2020 2:22 am
 
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (20-25, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (25-21, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: John Means (1-3, 6.58 ERA) New York: J.A. Happ (1-2, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

The Yankees are 16-13 against opponents from the AL East. New York has hit 68 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with 16, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-17 against AL East Division teams. Baltimore has slugged .436, good for fourth in the American League. Pedro Severino leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and five home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 48 hits and is batting .353.

Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 52 hits and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort