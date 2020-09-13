Orioles take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (20-25, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (25-21, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: John Means (1-3, 6.58 ERA) New York: J.A. Happ (1-2, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 16-13 against opponents from the AL East. New York has hit 68 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with 16, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-17 against AL East Division teams. Baltimore has slugged .436, good for fourth in the American League. Pedro Severino leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and five home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 48 hits and is batting .353.

Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 52 hits and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

