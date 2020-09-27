Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0

Orlando City 0 0 — 0 FC Dallas 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Ricaurte, FC Dallas, 45th+4; Jara, FC Dallas, 57th; Mendez, Orlando City, 64th; Santos, FC Dallas, 87th; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+7.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Brian Poeschel, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_3,113.

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Ruan (Kamal Miller, 23rd), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 73rd); Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 63rd), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 63rd).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Tanner Tessmann, 66th), Michael Barrios (Ricardo Pepi, 89th), Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Fafa Picault, 21st), Andres Ricaurte (Jesus Ferreira, 66th), Thiago Santos; Franco Jara.

