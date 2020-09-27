Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 10:50 pm
< a min read
      
Orlando City 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Ricaurte, FC Dallas, 45th+4; Jara, FC Dallas, 57th; Mendez, Orlando City, 64th; Santos, FC Dallas, 87th; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+7.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Brian Poeschel, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_3,113.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Ruan (Kamal Miller, 23rd), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 73rd); Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 63rd), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 63rd).

        Read more Sports News news.

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Tanner Tessmann, 66th), Michael Barrios (Ricardo Pepi, 89th), Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Fafa Picault, 21st), Andres Ricaurte (Jesus Ferreira, 66th), Thiago Santos; Franco Jara.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment