Orlando City 2, Miami 1

September 12, 2020 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami 0 1 1
Orlando City 1 1 2

First half_1, Orlando City, Reyes, 1, 34th minute.

Second half_2, Miami, Shea, 1 (Pizarro), 65th; 3, Orlando City, Pereyra, 2 (Mueller), 69th.

Goalies_Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Reyes, Miami, 42nd; Schlegel, Orlando City, 45th; Pizarro, Miami, 45th+1; Pereyra, Orlando City, 50th; Robinson, Miami, 53rd; Matuidi, Miami, 90th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Gjovalin Bori, Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat (Mikey Ambrose, 7th, Brek Shea, 46th); Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Matias Pellegrini, 88th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Victor Ulloa (Dylan Nealis, 46th); Juan Agudelo, Robbie Robinson (Julian Carranza, 61st).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Joey Dezart, 90th+2), Nani (Tesho Akindele, 90th+2), Mauricio Pereyra (Alex De John, 85th); Daryl Dike (Andres Perea, 82nd), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 82nd).

