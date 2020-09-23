Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

|Orlando City
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 2 (Ruan), 36th minute; 2, Orlando City, Michel, 5 (Nani), 38th.
Second half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 5 (Fernandes), 54th.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.
Yellow Cards_Schlegel, Orlando City, 9th; Besler, Sporting Kansas City, 24th; Shelton, Sporting Kansas City, 51st; Pereyra, Orlando City, 77th; Perea, Orlando City, 78th; Kinda, Sporting Kansas City, 85th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Matthew Nelson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
___
Lineups
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Mauricio Pereyra, 63rd), Nani (Alex De John, 79th), Andres Perea; Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 71st), Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 71st).
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler (Winston Reid, 46th), Amadou Dia, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Felipe Hernandez (Alan Pulido, 65th), Gadi Kinda, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Erik Hurtado, 88th), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton.
