Orlando City 4, Chicago 1

Chicago 0 1 — 1 Orlando City 2 2 — 4

First half_1, Orlando City, Mueller, 4 (Junior Urso), 11th minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 5 (Mueller), 24th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Beric, 3 (penalty kick), 48th; 4, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 2 (Perea), 78th; 5, Orlando City, Michel, 4 (Nani), 90th+6.

Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 15th; Sekulic, Chicago, 60th; Mendez, Orlando City, 66th; Calvo, Chicago, 76th; Bronico, Chicago, 86th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Tyler Wyrostek, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

Lineups

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda (Wyatt Omsberg, 85th), Boris Sekulic (Mike Azira, 85th+4); Ignacio Aliseda, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Brandt Bronico, 85th), Djordje Mihailovic (Brian Gutierrez, 82nd), Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric, Elliot Collier (C.J. Sapong, 65th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller (Kyle Smith, 46th), Ruan; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Andres Perea, 67th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Joey Dezart, 75th); Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 66th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 75th).

