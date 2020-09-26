Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Orlando City SC plays FC Dallas, look for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Orlando City SC (7-2-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-3-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC is looking to keep a three-game win streak going when it faces FC Dallas.

FC Dallas is 4-1-2 at home. FC Dallas has 12 of its 19 goals in the second half of games, scoring seven in the last 15 minutes play.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Orlando City SC is 3-2-2 on the road. Chris Mueller is third in MLS action with four assists. Orlando City SC has 20 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Mueller has four goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has five goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment