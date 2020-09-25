Padres, streaking Profar set for matchup with Giants

San Diego Padres (34-22, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Dinelson Lamet (3-1, 2.07 ERA) San Francisco: Tyler Anderson (3-3, 4.53 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Jurickson Profar is riding a 10-game hitting streak as San Diego readies to play San Francisco.

The Giants are 17-19 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .335.

The Padres are 21-15 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 89 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Manny Machado leads the club with 16, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Machado leads the Padres with 16 home runs and is batting .313.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

