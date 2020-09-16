Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pats add Folk, Bryant to 53-man; sign 2 to practice squad

September 16, 2020 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have promoted kicker Nick Folk and cornerback Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Folk handled kicking duties in Sunday’s win over Miami, but was sent back down after the game. This is Bryant’s first time on the active roster after beginning the season on the practice squad. He originally was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Washington.

To fill their spots on the practice squad, New England signed quarterback Jacob Dolegala and center James Ferentz.

Ferentz appeared in 15 games for the Patriots last season, with two starts. Dolegala spent last season with the Cincinnati. He was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in the other.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays