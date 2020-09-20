Listen Live Sports

Pats RB James White inactive against Seahawks

September 20, 2020 7:40 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — New England running back James White is surprisingly inactive for the Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

White was not listed on any injury reports for Week 2.

New England did have all three of its wide receivers that were listed as questionable active for the game.

Seattle was without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who continues to be bothered by a foot issue. Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green is also out with a neck injury.

Patriots: LB Josh Uche, RB James White, T Korey Cunningham, QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Dalton Keene, DB Myles Bryant.

Seahawks: WR Phillip Dorsett, RB Deejay Dallas, DE Rasheem Green, LB D’Andre Walker, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Alton Robinson.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

