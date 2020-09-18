Listen Live Sports

Perez expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
New York Yankees (29-21, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (19-32, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.77 ERA) Boston: Martin Perez (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will square off on Friday.

The Red Sox are 11-23 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Yankees are 20-13 against teams from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .340 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .426.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 20 home runs and is batting .283.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (lower back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Gleyber Torres: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

