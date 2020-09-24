Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Peterson expected to start for the Mets against Nationals

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (25-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-33, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: David Peterson (5-2, 3.80 ERA) Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-6, 4.76 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will play on Thursday.

The Nationals are 14-22 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .352.

The Mets are 16-20 in division matchups. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .347, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .412.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 13 home runs and is batting .352.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .436.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Trea Turner: (undisclosed), Carter Kieboom: (left wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit