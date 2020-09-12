PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores

|Saturday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
|Purse: $1.8 Million
|Second Round
Steve Stricker 67-64_131
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-66_131
Darren Clarke 70-62_132
Fred Couples 68-64_132
Kevin Sutherland 68-64_132
Rod Pampling 70-63_133
Glen Day 69-64_133
Bernhard Langer 68-65_133
Woody Austin 68-65_133
David Toms 65-68_133
Michael Allen 70-64_134
Scott McCarron 68-66_134
John Daly 68-66_134
Steve Flesch 66-68_134
Jerry Kelly 66-68_134
Dicky Pride 65-69_134
Brandt Jobe 69-66_135
Jeff Maggert 69-66_135
Steve Pate 69-66_135
Robert Karlsson 67-68_135
Ken Duke 70-66_136
Bob May 70-66_136
Kent Jones 69-67_136
Tim Petrovic 71-65_136
Ernie Els 68-68_136
David McKenzie 68-68_136
Paul Goydos 66-70_136
Colin Montgomerie 70-67_137
Dudley Hart 70-67_137
Tim Herron 71-66_137
Marco Dawson 71-66_137
Scott Parel 71-66_137
Jay Haas 68-69_137
Paul Broadhurst 66-71_137
Brett Quigley 70-68_138
Ken Tanigawa 70-68_138
Rocco Mediate 70-68_138
Rich Beem 71-67_138
Joe Durant 69-69_138
Jesper Parnevik 69-69_138
Carlos Franco 72-66_138
Tom Lehman 68-70_138
Tom Byrum 72-66_138
Stephen Leaney 73-65_138
Billy Mayfair 68-70_138
Robin Byrd 68-70_138
Gene Sauers 67-71_138
Doug Barron 70-69_139
Shane Bertsch 71-68_139
Jeff Sluman 71-68_139
Steve Jones 72-67_139
Scott Verplank 73-66_139
Duffy Waldorf 68-71_139
Frank Lickliter II 71-69_140
David Frost 71-69_140
Joey Sindelar 71-69_140
Retief Goosen 72-68_140
Cameron Beckman 75-65_140
Larry Mize 69-72_141
Fred Funk 74-67_141
Corey Pavin 74-67_141
Ángel Cabrera 75-66_141
Dan Forsman 75-66_141
Len Mattiace 70-72_142
Mike Goodes 71-71_142
Mike Weir 69-73_142
Wes Short, Jr. 71-71_142
Scott Dunlap 72-70_142
Omar Uresti 69-74_143
Olin Browne 74-69_143
John Huston 78-65_143
Lee Janzen 72-72_144
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144
Mark Brooks 74-70_144
Kirk Triplett 75-69_144
Tom Gillis 73-72_145
Blaine McCallister 74-71_145
Chris DiMarco 73-73_146
Gary Nicklaus 75-74_149
John Harris 75-74_149
Colt Ford 74-78_152
