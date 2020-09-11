Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores

September 11, 2020 7:48 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Purse: $1.8 Million
First Round

Dicky Pride 32-33_65

David Toms 33-32_65

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-33_65

Jerry Kelly 33-33_66

Advertisement

Paul Goydos 32-34_66

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

Paul Broadhurst 32-34_66

Steve Flesch 34-32_66

Robert Karlsson 34-33_67

Gene Sauers 33-34_67

Steve Stricker 32-35_67

Robin Byrd 33-35_68

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

John Daly 33-35_68

Duffy Waldorf 34-34_68

Jay Haas 33-35_68

Billy Mayfair 34-34_68

Scott McCarron 34-34_68

David McKenzie 34-34_68

Woody Austin 34-34_68

Bernhard Langer 33-35_68

Fred Couples 32-36_68

Kevin Sutherland 35-33_68

Ernie Els 34-34_68

Tom Lehman 32-36_68

Omar Uresti 35-34_69

Steve Pate 34-35_69

Jesper Parnevik 35-34_69

Glen Day 32-37_69

Brandt Jobe 34-35_69

Larry Mize 33-36_69

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69

Joe Durant 34-35_69

Kent Jones 33-36_69

Mike Weir 35-34_69

Bob May 34-36_70

Darren Clarke 35-35_70

Dudley Hart 33-37_70

Rod Pampling 34-36_70

Michael Allen 35-35_70

Ken Duke 34-36_70

Colin Montgomerie 36-34_70

Brett Quigley 36-34_70

Doug Barron 35-35_70

Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70

Rocco Mediate 34-36_70

Len Mattiace 35-35_70

Mike Goodes 35-36_71

Shane Bertsch 35-36_71

Jeff Sluman 34-37_71

Frank Lickliter II 34-37_71

Rich Beem 35-36_71

Tim Herron 35-36_71

Marco Dawson 36-35_71

Tim Petrovic 34-37_71

David Frost 37-34_71

Joey Sindelar 35-36_71

Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71

Scott Parel 35-36_71

Lee Janzen 35-37_72

Carlos Franco 36-36_72

Steve Jones 36-36_72

Scott Dunlap 36-36_72

Retief Goosen 35-37_72

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72

Tom Byrum 35-37_72

Tom Gillis 38-35_73

Stephen Leaney 36-37_73

Scott Verplank 35-38_73

Chris DiMarco 35-38_73

Colt Ford 39-35_74

Blaine McCallister 35-39_74

Fred Funk 35-39_74

Mark Brooks 36-38_74

Corey Pavin 35-39_74

Olin Browne 38-36_74

Gary Nicklaus 36-39_75

Ángel Cabrera 36-39_75

John Harris 37-38_75

Dan Forsman 36-39_75

Kirk Triplett 39-36_75

Cameron Beckman 35-40_75

John Huston 37-41_78

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial