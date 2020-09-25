PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Par Scores

Friday At Corales Golf Club La Altagracia, Dominican Republic Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72 Second Round Hudson Swafford 65-67—132 -12 Sean O’Hair 67-67—134 -10 Luke List 69-65—134 -10 Justin Suh 67-67—134 -10 Adam Long 70-65—135 -9 Mackenzie Hughes 68-67—135 -9 Xinjun Zhang 66-69—135 -9 Sepp Straka 65-70—135 -9 Kelly Kraft 68-68—136 -8 Sam Burns 69-67—136 -8 Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136 -8 Tyler McCumber 65-71—136 -8 James Hahn 68-68—136 -8 Joseph Bramlett 66-70—136 -8 Charley Hoffman 69-68—137 -7 Alex Smalley 70-67—137 -7 Adam Schenk 68-69—137 -7 Cameron Percy 67-70—137 -7 Dominic Bozzelli 70-67—137 -7 Thomas Detry 68-69—137 -7 Martin Laird 69-69—138 -6 Peter Malnati 69-69—138 -6 Jamie Lovemark 67-71—138 -6 Emiliano Grillo 70-68—138 -6 Brian Stuard 67-71—138 -6 Sebastian Cappelen 69-69—138 -6 J.J. Spaun 71-67—138 -6 Scott Brown 69-69—138 -6 Patton Kizzire 71-67—138 -6 Kyle Stanley 67-72—139 -5 Scott Harrington 65-74—139 -5 Ben Martin 68-71—139 -5 Denny McCarthy 68-71—139 -5 Mark Anderson 68-71—139 -5 Rob Oppenheim 72-67—139 -5 Ryan Brehm 67-72—139 -5 Sangmoon Bae 71-68—139 -5 Fabián Gómez 70-69—139 -5 George McNeill 69-70—139 -5 Tommy Gainey 71-68—139 -5 Henrik Stenson 70-69—139 -5 Nate Lashley 68-71—139 -5 Jonathan Byrd 68-71—139 -5 Matt Jones 71-69—140 -4 Kevin Tway 70-70—140 -4 Pat Perez 70-70—140 -4 Ricky Barnes 67-73—140 -4 Matthew NeSmith 69-71—140 -4 Keith Mitchell 70-70—140 -4 Sam Ryder 70-70—140 -4 Robert Streb 68-72—140 -4 Vincent Whaley 69-71—140 -4 Rhein Gibson 71-69—140 -4 Arjun Atwal 73-68—141 -3 David Hearn 67-74—141 -3 Anirban Lahiri 69-72—141 -3 Beau Hossler 70-71—141 -3 C.T. Pan 71-70—141 -3 Willy Pumarol 73-68—141 -3 Kramer Hickok 69-72—141 -3 Roberto Díaz 70-71—141 -3 Joohyung Kim 72-69—141 -3 Matthias Schwab 69-72—141 -3 Hank Lebioda 70-71—141 -3 Chase Seiffert 71-70—141 -3 J.J. Henry 70-71—141 -3 Zac Blair 68-73—141 -3 Brice Garnett 70-71—141 -3 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71—141 -3 D.J. Trahan 72-69—141 -3 Tim Wilkinson 70-71—141 -3 Will Zalatoris 70-71—141 -3 Kristoffer Ventura 72-69—141 -3 Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72—141 -3 The following players failed to make the cut. Ryan Blaum 70-72—142 -2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68—142 -2 Graham DeLaet 78-64—142 -2 Kevin Chappell 71-71—142 -2 David Lingmerth 70-72—142 -2 Bo Hoag 70-72—142 -2 Michael Kartrude 73-69—142 -2 Akshay Bhatia 69-73—142 -2 Richard S. Johnson 72-70—142 -2 Luke Graboyes 69-73—142 -2 Jhonattan Vegas 70-73—143 -1 Aaron Baddeley 72-71—143 -1 Ben Taylor 70-73—143 -1 Seamus Power 70-73—143 -1 Parker McLachlin 71-72—143 -1 Graeme McDowell 70-73—143 -1 Ryan Armour 71-72—143 -1 Branden Grace 71-72—143 -1 Charles Howell III 69-75—144 E Henrik Norlander 75-69—144 E Brandon Hagy 73-71—144 E Wes Roach 70-74—144 E Gavin Hall 73-71—144 E Johnson Wagner 70-74—144 E Will Gordon 73-71—144 E Chris Kirk 71-73—144 E Bill Haas 70-74—144 E Doug Ghim 70-74—144 E Chris Stroud 72-73—145 +1 Martin Trainer 72-73—145 +1 John Rollins 73-72—145 +1 Juan Jose Guerra 74-71—145 +1 Michael Gligic 74-71—145 +1 Tommy Cocha 75-70—145 +1 Josh Teater 71-74—145 +1 Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-71—145 +1 Kurt Kitayama 73-72—145 +1 Vaughn Taylor 76-70—146 +2 Alex Cejka 73-73—146 +2 Isidro Benitez 76-70—146 +2 Carl Pettersson 72-74—146 +2 Roger Sloan 71-75—146 +2 Corey Conners 70-76—146 +2 Michael Kim 72-74—146 +2 Jason Bohn 71-75—146 +2 Eric Axley 73-73—146 +2 Hiram Silfa 70-76—146 +2 Zack Sucher 73-74—147 +3 Brian Davis 74-73—147 +3 Chris Baker 72-75—147 +3 Brendon de Jonge 75-73—148 +4 John Senden 74-74—148 +4 Ted Purdy 77-71—148 +4 John Merrick 76-73—149 +5 Andres Romero 80-69—149 +5 Ben Cook 70-79—149 +5 Peter Uihlein 73-77—150 +6 Matt Oshrine 77-73—150 +6 Grayson Murray 77-73—150 +6 Bo Van Pelt 77-73—150 +6 Nelson Ledesma 80-70—150 +6 Michael Gellerman 79-72—151 +7 Carlos Franco 77-74—151 +7 Matt Every 76-76—152 +8 Rafael Campos 73-81—154 +10 Julio Santos 77-78—155 +11 Daniel Chopra 75-80—155 +11 Marcel Olivares 85-80—165 +21

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.