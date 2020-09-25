PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Par Scores

|Friday
|At Corales Golf Club
|La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Hudson Swafford
|65-67—132
|-12
|Sean O’Hair
|67-67—134
|-10
|Luke List
|69-65—134
|-10
|Justin Suh
|67-67—134
|-10
|Adam Long
|70-65—135
|-9
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-67—135
|-9
|Xinjun Zhang
|66-69—135
|-9
|Sepp Straka
|65-70—135
|-9
|Kelly Kraft
|68-68—136
|-8
|Sam Burns
|69-67—136
|-8
|Patrick Rodgers
|67-69—136
|-8
|Tyler McCumber
|65-71—136
|-8
|James Hahn
|68-68—136
|-8
|Joseph Bramlett
|66-70—136
|-8
|Charley Hoffman
|69-68—137
|-7
|Alex Smalley
|70-67—137
|-7
|Adam Schenk
|68-69—137
|-7
|Cameron Percy
|67-70—137
|-7
|Dominic Bozzelli
|70-67—137
|-7
|Thomas Detry
|68-69—137
|-7
|Martin Laird
|69-69—138
|-6
|Peter Malnati
|69-69—138
|-6
|Jamie Lovemark
|67-71—138
|-6
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-68—138
|-6
|Brian Stuard
|67-71—138
|-6
|Sebastian Cappelen
|69-69—138
|-6
|J.J. Spaun
|71-67—138
|-6
|Scott Brown
|69-69—138
|-6
|Patton Kizzire
|71-67—138
|-6
|Kyle Stanley
|67-72—139
|-5
|Scott Harrington
|65-74—139
|-5
|Ben Martin
|68-71—139
|-5
|Denny McCarthy
|68-71—139
|-5
|Mark Anderson
|68-71—139
|-5
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-67—139
|-5
|Ryan Brehm
|67-72—139
|-5
|Sangmoon Bae
|71-68—139
|-5
|Fabián Gómez
|70-69—139
|-5
|George McNeill
|69-70—139
|-5
|Tommy Gainey
|71-68—139
|-5
|Henrik Stenson
|70-69—139
|-5
|Nate Lashley
|68-71—139
|-5
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-71—139
|-5
|Matt Jones
|71-69—140
|-4
|Kevin Tway
|70-70—140
|-4
|Pat Perez
|70-70—140
|-4
|Ricky Barnes
|67-73—140
|-4
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-71—140
|-4
|Keith Mitchell
|70-70—140
|-4
|Sam Ryder
|70-70—140
|-4
|Robert Streb
|68-72—140
|-4
|Vincent Whaley
|69-71—140
|-4
|Rhein Gibson
|71-69—140
|-4
|Arjun Atwal
|73-68—141
|-3
|David Hearn
|67-74—141
|-3
|Anirban Lahiri
|69-72—141
|-3
|Beau Hossler
|70-71—141
|-3
|C.T. Pan
|71-70—141
|-3
|Willy Pumarol
|73-68—141
|-3
|Kramer Hickok
|69-72—141
|-3
|Roberto Díaz
|70-71—141
|-3
|Joohyung Kim
|72-69—141
|-3
|Matthias Schwab
|69-72—141
|-3
|Hank Lebioda
|70-71—141
|-3
|Chase Seiffert
|71-70—141
|-3
|J.J. Henry
|70-71—141
|-3
|Zac Blair
|68-73—141
|-3
|Brice Garnett
|70-71—141
|-3
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|70-71—141
|-3
|D.J. Trahan
|72-69—141
|-3
|Tim Wilkinson
|70-71—141
|-3
|Will Zalatoris
|70-71—141
|-3
|Kristoffer Ventura
|72-69—141
|-3
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|69-72—141
|-3
|The following players failed to make the cut.
|Ryan Blaum
|70-72—142
|-2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|74-68—142
|-2
|Graham DeLaet
|78-64—142
|-2
|Kevin Chappell
|71-71—142
|-2
|David Lingmerth
|70-72—142
|-2
|Bo Hoag
|70-72—142
|-2
|Michael Kartrude
|73-69—142
|-2
|Akshay Bhatia
|69-73—142
|-2
|Richard S. Johnson
|72-70—142
|-2
|Luke Graboyes
|69-73—142
|-2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-73—143
|-1
|Aaron Baddeley
|72-71—143
|-1
|Ben Taylor
|70-73—143
|-1
|Seamus Power
|70-73—143
|-1
|Parker McLachlin
|71-72—143
|-1
|Graeme McDowell
|70-73—143
|-1
|Ryan Armour
|71-72—143
|-1
|Branden Grace
|71-72—143
|-1
|Charles Howell III
|69-75—144
|E
|Henrik Norlander
|75-69—144
|E
|Brandon Hagy
|73-71—144
|E
|Wes Roach
|70-74—144
|E
|Gavin Hall
|73-71—144
|E
|Johnson Wagner
|70-74—144
|E
|Will Gordon
|73-71—144
|E
|Chris Kirk
|71-73—144
|E
|Bill Haas
|70-74—144
|E
|Doug Ghim
|70-74—144
|E
|Chris Stroud
|72-73—145
|+1
|Martin Trainer
|72-73—145
|+1
|John Rollins
|73-72—145
|+1
|Juan Jose Guerra
|74-71—145
|+1
|Michael Gligic
|74-71—145
|+1
|Tommy Cocha
|75-70—145
|+1
|Josh Teater
|71-74—145
|+1
|Sebastián L. Saavedra
|74-71—145
|+1
|Kurt Kitayama
|73-72—145
|+1
|Vaughn Taylor
|76-70—146
|+2
|Alex Cejka
|73-73—146
|+2
|Isidro Benitez
|76-70—146
|+2
|Carl Pettersson
|72-74—146
|+2
|Roger Sloan
|71-75—146
|+2
|Corey Conners
|70-76—146
|+2
|Michael Kim
|72-74—146
|+2
|Jason Bohn
|71-75—146
|+2
|Eric Axley
|73-73—146
|+2
|Hiram Silfa
|70-76—146
|+2
|Zack Sucher
|73-74—147
|+3
|Brian Davis
|74-73—147
|+3
|Chris Baker
|72-75—147
|+3
|Brendon de Jonge
|75-73—148
|+4
|John Senden
|74-74—148
|+4
|Ted Purdy
|77-71—148
|+4
|John Merrick
|76-73—149
|+5
|Andres Romero
|80-69—149
|+5
|Ben Cook
|70-79—149
|+5
|Peter Uihlein
|73-77—150
|+6
|Matt Oshrine
|77-73—150
|+6
|Grayson Murray
|77-73—150
|+6
|Bo Van Pelt
|77-73—150
|+6
|Nelson Ledesma
|80-70—150
|+6
|Michael Gellerman
|79-72—151
|+7
|Carlos Franco
|77-74—151
|+7
|Matt Every
|76-76—152
|+8
|Rafael Campos
|73-81—154
|+10
|Julio Santos
|77-78—155
|+11
|Daniel Chopra
|75-80—155
|+11
|Marcel Olivares
|85-80—165
|+21
