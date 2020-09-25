PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

|Friday
|At Corales Golf Club
|La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Hudson Swafford
|65-67—132
|Sean O’Hair
|67-67—134
|Luke List
|69-65—134
|Justin Suh
|67-67—134
|Adam Long
|70-65—135
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-67—135
|Xinjun Zhang
|66-69—135
|Sepp Straka
|65-70—135
|Kelly Kraft
|68-68—136
|Sam Burns
|69-67—136
|Patrick Rodgers
|67-69—136
|Tyler McCumber
|65-71—136
|James Hahn
|68-68—136
|Joseph Bramlett
|66-70—136
|Charley Hoffman
|69-68—137
|Alex Smalley
|70-67—137
|Adam Schenk
|68-69—137
|Cameron Percy
|67-70—137
|Dominic Bozzelli
|70-67—137
|Thomas Detry
|68-69—137
|Martin Laird
|69-69—138
|Peter Malnati
|69-69—138
|Jamie Lovemark
|67-71—138
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-68—138
|Brian Stuard
|67-71—138
|Sebastian Cappelen
|69-69—138
|J.J. Spaun
|71-67—138
|Scott Brown
|69-69—138
|Patton Kizzire
|71-67—138
|Kyle Stanley
|67-72—139
|Scott Harrington
|65-74—139
|Ben Martin
|68-71—139
|Denny McCarthy
|68-71—139
|Mark Anderson
|68-71—139
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-67—139
|Ryan Brehm
|67-72—139
|Sangmoon Bae
|71-68—139
|Fabián Gómez
|70-69—139
|George McNeill
|69-70—139
|Tommy Gainey
|71-68—139
|Henrik Stenson
|70-69—139
|Nate Lashley
|68-71—139
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-71—139
|Matt Jones
|71-69—140
|Kevin Tway
|70-70—140
|Pat Perez
|70-70—140
|Ricky Barnes
|67-73—140
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-71—140
|Keith Mitchell
|70-70—140
|Sam Ryder
|70-70—140
|Robert Streb
|68-72—140
|Vincent Whaley
|69-71—140
|Rhein Gibson
|71-69—140
|Arjun Atwal
|73-68—141
|David Hearn
|67-74—141
|Anirban Lahiri
|69-72—141
|Beau Hossler
|70-71—141
|C.T. Pan
|71-70—141
|Willy Pumarol
|73-68—141
|Kramer Hickok
|69-72—141
|Roberto Díaz
|70-71—141
|Joohyung Kim
|72-69—141
|Matthias Schwab
|69-72—141
|Hank Lebioda
|70-71—141
|Chase Seiffert
|71-70—141
|J.J. Henry
|70-71—141
|Zac Blair
|68-73—141
|Brice Garnett
|70-71—141
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|70-71—141
|D.J. Trahan
|72-69—141
|Tim Wilkinson
|70-71—141
|Will Zalatoris
|70-71—141
|Kristoffer Ventura
|72-69—141
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|69-72—141
|The following players failed to make the cut.
|Ryan Blaum
|70-72—142
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|74-68—142
|Graham DeLaet
|78-64—142
|Kevin Chappell
|71-71—142
|David Lingmerth
|70-72—142
|Bo Hoag
|70-72—142
|Michael Kartrude
|73-69—142
|Akshay Bhatia
|69-73—142
|Richard S. Johnson
|72-70—142
|Luke Graboyes
|69-73—142
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-73—143
|Aaron Baddeley
|72-71—143
|Ben Taylor
|70-73—143
|Seamus Power
|70-73—143
|Parker McLachlin
|71-72—143
|Graeme McDowell
|70-73—143
|Ryan Armour
|71-72—143
|Branden Grace
|71-72—143
|Charles Howell III
|69-75—144
|Henrik Norlander
|75-69—144
|Brandon Hagy
|73-71—144
|Wes Roach
|70-74—144
|Gavin Hall
|73-71—144
|Johnson Wagner
|70-74—144
|Will Gordon
|73-71—144
|Chris Kirk
|71-73—144
|Bill Haas
|70-74—144
|Doug Ghim
|70-74—144
|Chris Stroud
|72-73—145
|Martin Trainer
|72-73—145
|John Rollins
|73-72—145
|Juan Jose Guerra
|74-71—145
|Michael Gligic
|74-71—145
|Tommy Cocha
|75-70—145
|Josh Teater
|71-74—145
|Sebastián L. Saavedra
|74-71—145
|Kurt Kitayama
|73-72—145
|Vaughn Taylor
|76-70—146
|Alex Cejka
|73-73—146
|Isidro Benitez
|76-70—146
|Carl Pettersson
|72-74—146
|Roger Sloan
|71-75—146
|Corey Conners
|70-76—146
|Michael Kim
|72-74—146
|Jason Bohn
|71-75—146
|Eric Axley
|73-73—146
|Hiram Silfa
|70-76—146
|Zack Sucher
|73-74—147
|Brian Davis
|74-73—147
|Chris Baker
|72-75—147
|Brendon de Jonge
|75-73—148
|John Senden
|74-74—148
|Ted Purdy
|77-71—148
|John Merrick
|76-73—149
|Andres Romero
|80-69—149
|Ben Cook
|70-79—149
|Peter Uihlein
|73-77—150
|Matt Oshrine
|77-73—150
|Grayson Murray
|77-73—150
|Bo Van Pelt
|77-73—150
|Nelson Ledesma
|80-70—150
|Michael Gellerman
|79-72—151
|Carlos Franco
|77-74—151
|Matt Every
|76-76—152
|Rafael Campos
|73-81—154
|Julio Santos
|77-78—155
|Daniel Chopra
|75-80—155
|Marcel Olivares
|85-80—165
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments