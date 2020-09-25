On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 7:00 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Corales Golf Club
La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Second Round
Hudson Swafford 65-67—132
Sean O’Hair 67-67—134
Luke List 69-65—134
Justin Suh 67-67—134
Adam Long 70-65—135
Mackenzie Hughes 68-67—135
Xinjun Zhang 66-69—135
Sepp Straka 65-70—135
Kelly Kraft 68-68—136
Sam Burns 69-67—136
Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136
Tyler McCumber 65-71—136
James Hahn 68-68—136
Joseph Bramlett 66-70—136
Charley Hoffman 69-68—137
Alex Smalley 70-67—137
Adam Schenk 68-69—137
Cameron Percy 67-70—137
Dominic Bozzelli 70-67—137
Thomas Detry 68-69—137
Martin Laird 69-69—138
Peter Malnati 69-69—138
Jamie Lovemark 67-71—138
Emiliano Grillo 70-68—138
Brian Stuard 67-71—138
Sebastian Cappelen 69-69—138
J.J. Spaun 71-67—138
Scott Brown 69-69—138
Patton Kizzire 71-67—138
Kyle Stanley 67-72—139
Scott Harrington 65-74—139
Ben Martin 68-71—139
Denny McCarthy 68-71—139
Mark Anderson 68-71—139
Rob Oppenheim 72-67—139
Ryan Brehm 67-72—139
Sangmoon Bae 71-68—139
Fabián Gómez 70-69—139
George McNeill 69-70—139
Tommy Gainey 71-68—139
Henrik Stenson 70-69—139
Nate Lashley 68-71—139
Jonathan Byrd 68-71—139
Matt Jones 71-69—140
Kevin Tway 70-70—140
Pat Perez 70-70—140
Ricky Barnes 67-73—140
Matthew NeSmith 69-71—140
Keith Mitchell 70-70—140
Sam Ryder 70-70—140
Robert Streb 68-72—140
Vincent Whaley 69-71—140
Rhein Gibson 71-69—140
Arjun Atwal 73-68—141
David Hearn 67-74—141
Anirban Lahiri 69-72—141
Beau Hossler 70-71—141
C.T. Pan 71-70—141
Willy Pumarol 73-68—141
Kramer Hickok 69-72—141
Roberto Díaz 70-71—141
Joohyung Kim 72-69—141
Matthias Schwab 69-72—141
Hank Lebioda 70-71—141
Chase Seiffert 71-70—141
J.J. Henry 70-71—141
Zac Blair 68-73—141
Brice Garnett 70-71—141
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71—141
D.J. Trahan 72-69—141
Tim Wilkinson 70-71—141
Will Zalatoris 70-71—141
Kristoffer Ventura 72-69—141
Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72—141
The following players failed to make the cut.
Ryan Blaum 70-72—142
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68—142
Graham DeLaet 78-64—142
Kevin Chappell 71-71—142
David Lingmerth 70-72—142
Bo Hoag 70-72—142
Michael Kartrude 73-69—142
Akshay Bhatia 69-73—142
Richard S. Johnson 72-70—142
Luke Graboyes 69-73—142
Jhonattan Vegas 70-73—143
Aaron Baddeley 72-71—143
Ben Taylor 70-73—143
Seamus Power 70-73—143
Parker McLachlin 71-72—143
Graeme McDowell 70-73—143
Ryan Armour 71-72—143
Branden Grace 71-72—143
Charles Howell III 69-75—144
Henrik Norlander 75-69—144
Brandon Hagy 73-71—144
Wes Roach 70-74—144
Gavin Hall 73-71—144
Johnson Wagner 70-74—144
Will Gordon 73-71—144
Chris Kirk 71-73—144
Bill Haas 70-74—144
Doug Ghim 70-74—144
Chris Stroud 72-73—145
Martin Trainer 72-73—145
John Rollins 73-72—145
Juan Jose Guerra 74-71—145
Michael Gligic 74-71—145
Tommy Cocha 75-70—145
Josh Teater 71-74—145
Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-71—145
Kurt Kitayama 73-72—145
Vaughn Taylor 76-70—146
Alex Cejka 73-73—146
Isidro Benitez 76-70—146
Carl Pettersson 72-74—146
Roger Sloan 71-75—146
Corey Conners 70-76—146
Michael Kim 72-74—146
Jason Bohn 71-75—146
Eric Axley 73-73—146
Hiram Silfa 70-76—146
Zack Sucher 73-74—147
Brian Davis 74-73—147
Chris Baker 72-75—147
Brendon de Jonge 75-73—148
John Senden 74-74—148
Ted Purdy 77-71—148
John Merrick 76-73—149
Andres Romero 80-69—149
Ben Cook 70-79—149
Peter Uihlein 73-77—150
Matt Oshrine 77-73—150
Grayson Murray 77-73—150
Bo Van Pelt 77-73—150
Nelson Ledesma 80-70—150
Michael Gellerman 79-72—151
Carlos Franco 77-74—151
Matt Every 76-76—152
Rafael Campos 73-81—154
Julio Santos 77-78—155
Daniel Chopra 75-80—155
Marcel Olivares 85-80—165

