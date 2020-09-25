PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

Friday At Corales Golf Club La Altagracia, Dominican Republic Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72 Second Round Hudson Swafford 65-67—132 Sean O’Hair 67-67—134 Luke List 69-65—134 Justin Suh 67-67—134 Adam Long 70-65—135 Mackenzie Hughes 68-67—135 Xinjun Zhang 66-69—135 Sepp Straka 65-70—135 Kelly Kraft 68-68—136 Sam Burns 69-67—136 Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136 Tyler McCumber 65-71—136 James Hahn 68-68—136 Joseph Bramlett 66-70—136 Charley Hoffman 69-68—137 Alex Smalley 70-67—137 Adam Schenk 68-69—137 Cameron Percy 67-70—137 Dominic Bozzelli 70-67—137 Thomas Detry 68-69—137 Martin Laird 69-69—138 Peter Malnati 69-69—138 Jamie Lovemark 67-71—138 Emiliano Grillo 70-68—138 Brian Stuard 67-71—138 Sebastian Cappelen 69-69—138 J.J. Spaun 71-67—138 Scott Brown 69-69—138 Patton Kizzire 71-67—138 Kyle Stanley 67-72—139 Scott Harrington 65-74—139 Ben Martin 68-71—139 Denny McCarthy 68-71—139 Mark Anderson 68-71—139 Rob Oppenheim 72-67—139 Ryan Brehm 67-72—139 Sangmoon Bae 71-68—139 Fabián Gómez 70-69—139 George McNeill 69-70—139 Tommy Gainey 71-68—139 Henrik Stenson 70-69—139 Nate Lashley 68-71—139 Jonathan Byrd 68-71—139 Matt Jones 71-69—140 Kevin Tway 70-70—140 Pat Perez 70-70—140 Ricky Barnes 67-73—140 Matthew NeSmith 69-71—140 Keith Mitchell 70-70—140 Sam Ryder 70-70—140 Robert Streb 68-72—140 Vincent Whaley 69-71—140 Rhein Gibson 71-69—140 Arjun Atwal 73-68—141 David Hearn 67-74—141 Anirban Lahiri 69-72—141 Beau Hossler 70-71—141 C.T. Pan 71-70—141 Willy Pumarol 73-68—141 Kramer Hickok 69-72—141 Roberto Díaz 70-71—141 Joohyung Kim 72-69—141 Matthias Schwab 69-72—141 Hank Lebioda 70-71—141 Chase Seiffert 71-70—141 J.J. Henry 70-71—141 Zac Blair 68-73—141 Brice Garnett 70-71—141 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71—141 D.J. Trahan 72-69—141 Tim Wilkinson 70-71—141 Will Zalatoris 70-71—141 Kristoffer Ventura 72-69—141 Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72—141 The following players failed to make the cut. Ryan Blaum 70-72—142 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68—142 Graham DeLaet 78-64—142 Kevin Chappell 71-71—142 David Lingmerth 70-72—142 Bo Hoag 70-72—142 Michael Kartrude 73-69—142 Akshay Bhatia 69-73—142 Richard S. Johnson 72-70—142 Luke Graboyes 69-73—142 Jhonattan Vegas 70-73—143 Aaron Baddeley 72-71—143 Ben Taylor 70-73—143 Seamus Power 70-73—143 Parker McLachlin 71-72—143 Graeme McDowell 70-73—143 Ryan Armour 71-72—143 Branden Grace 71-72—143 Charles Howell III 69-75—144 Henrik Norlander 75-69—144 Brandon Hagy 73-71—144 Wes Roach 70-74—144 Gavin Hall 73-71—144 Johnson Wagner 70-74—144 Will Gordon 73-71—144 Chris Kirk 71-73—144 Bill Haas 70-74—144 Doug Ghim 70-74—144 Chris Stroud 72-73—145 Martin Trainer 72-73—145 John Rollins 73-72—145 Juan Jose Guerra 74-71—145 Michael Gligic 74-71—145 Tommy Cocha 75-70—145 Josh Teater 71-74—145 Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-71—145 Kurt Kitayama 73-72—145 Vaughn Taylor 76-70—146 Alex Cejka 73-73—146 Isidro Benitez 76-70—146 Carl Pettersson 72-74—146 Roger Sloan 71-75—146 Corey Conners 70-76—146 Michael Kim 72-74—146 Jason Bohn 71-75—146 Eric Axley 73-73—146 Hiram Silfa 70-76—146 Zack Sucher 73-74—147 Brian Davis 74-73—147 Chris Baker 72-75—147 Brendon de Jonge 75-73—148 John Senden 74-74—148 Ted Purdy 77-71—148 John Merrick 76-73—149 Andres Romero 80-69—149 Ben Cook 70-79—149 Peter Uihlein 73-77—150 Matt Oshrine 77-73—150 Grayson Murray 77-73—150 Bo Van Pelt 77-73—150 Nelson Ledesma 80-70—150 Michael Gellerman 79-72—151 Carlos Franco 77-74—151 Matt Every 76-76—152 Rafael Campos 73-81—154 Julio Santos 77-78—155 Daniel Chopra 75-80—155 Marcel Olivares 85-80—165

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.