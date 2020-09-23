Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0

September 23, 2020 9:47 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Bobby Edwards.

Yellow Cards_Gyau, Cincinnati, 19th; Waston, Cincinnati, 47th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 59th; Medunjanin, Cincinnati, 63rd; Przybylko, Philadelphia, 79th; Amaya, Cincinnati, 90th+4.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Peter Balciunas, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis (Matt Real, 56th), Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie; Brendan Aaronson (Sergio Santos, 72nd), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 56th).

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Andrew Gutman, Nick Hagglund (Mathieu Deplagne, 80th), Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Allan Cruz (Caleb Stanko, 90th+4), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin; Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez (Yuya Kubo, 68th).

