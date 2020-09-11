Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|10
|5
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Harrison pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harper cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Joyce dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haseley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brinson rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|010
|1
|—
|3
|Miami
|001
|301
|x
|—
|5
DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bohm (7), Torreyes (1), Harper (5). HR_Brinson (3). SB_Harrison (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suárez L,0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hale
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phelps
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castano
|3
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hoyt W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger H,6
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kintzler H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:41.
