Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 11 3 Totals 28 5 10 5 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 1 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Harper cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 1 Realmuto dh 4 0 3 1 Joyce dh 1 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Aguilar ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Gosselin rf 2 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 2 1 1 0 Haseley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 2 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 2 0 Díaz 2b 3 1 1 1 Knapp c 3 1 1 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 Torreyes ss 2 1 1 0 Brinson rf-lf 3 1 1 1 Gregorius ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 2

Philadelphia 001 010 1 — 3 Miami 001 301 x — 5

DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bohm (7), Torreyes (1), Harper (5). HR_Brinson (3). SB_Harrison (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Parker 2 0 0 0 0 3 Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Suárez L,0-1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 Hale 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 Phelps 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Miami Castano 3 2-3 5 1 0 1 1 Hoyt W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Boxberger H,6 1 3 1 1 1 2 Kintzler H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 García S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:41.

