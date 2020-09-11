Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

September 11, 2020 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 11 3 Totals 28 5 10 5
McCutchen lf 4 0 2 1 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Harper cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 1
Realmuto dh 4 0 3 1 Joyce dh 1 0 0 0
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Aguilar ph-dh 3 0 0 0
Gosselin rf 2 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 2 1 1 0
Haseley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 2 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 2 0 Díaz 2b 3 1 1 1
Knapp c 3 1 1 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0
Torreyes ss 2 1 1 0 Brinson rf-lf 3 1 1 1
Gregorius ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 2
Philadelphia 001 010 1 3
Miami 001 301 x 5

DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bohm (7), Torreyes (1), Harper (5). HR_Brinson (3). SB_Harrison (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Parker 2 0 0 0 0 3
Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Suárez L,0-1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Hale 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1
Phelps 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Miami
Castano 3 2-3 5 1 0 1 1
Hoyt W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boxberger H,6 1 3 1 1 1 2
Kintzler H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
García S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:41.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue