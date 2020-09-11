Listen Live Sports

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

September 11, 2020 8:00 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 11 3 2 6
McCutchen lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .263
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .255
Harper cf-rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .248
Realmuto dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .274
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .257
Gosselin rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .294
b-Haseley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Bohm 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .323
Knapp c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .371
Torreyes ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333
c-Gregorius ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 10 5 2 5
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .244
1-Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .108
Marte cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .244
Joyce dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
a-Aguilar ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Anderson 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Cooper 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .288
Díaz 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .342
Brinson rf-lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Alfaro c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .226
Philadelphia 001 010 1_3 11 0
Miami 001 301 x_5 10 0

a-lined out for Joyce in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Gosselin in the 5th. c-grounded out for Torreyes in the 6th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 6th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bohm (7), Torreyes (1), Harper (5). HR_Brinson (3), off Hembree. RBIs_Hoskins (26), McCutchen (28), Realmuto (30), Brinson (7), Díaz (1), Alfaro 2 (10), Marte (9). SB_Harrison (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Realmuto, Knapp, Haseley); Miami 3 (Aguilar, Marte, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gosselin, Hoskins. GIDP_Gregorius, Gosselin.

DP_Miami 2 (Díaz, Rojas, Cooper; Díaz, Rojas, Cooper).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Parker 2 0 0 0 0 3 33 2.13
Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 9.95
Suárez, L, 0-1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 19 22.50
Hale 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 36 5.06
Phelps 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 24 13.50
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castano 3 2-3 5 1 0 1 1 46 3.32
Hoyt, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.69
Boxberger, H, 6 1 3 1 1 1 2 29 1.93
Kintzler, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.12
García, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_Hale 2-2, Phelps 2-0, Hoyt 1-0. PB_Alfaro (4).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:41.

