Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|11
|3
|2
|6
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Harper cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Realmuto dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Gosselin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|b-Haseley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.371
|Torreyes ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Gregorius ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|10
|5
|2
|5
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|1-Harrison pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Joyce dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Aguilar ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Brinson rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Philadelphia
|001
|010
|1_3
|11
|0
|Miami
|001
|301
|x_5
|10
|0
a-lined out for Joyce in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Gosselin in the 5th. c-grounded out for Torreyes in the 6th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 6th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bohm (7), Torreyes (1), Harper (5). HR_Brinson (3), off Hembree. RBIs_Hoskins (26), McCutchen (28), Realmuto (30), Brinson (7), Díaz (1), Alfaro 2 (10), Marte (9). SB_Harrison (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Realmuto, Knapp, Haseley); Miami 3 (Aguilar, Marte, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gosselin, Hoskins. GIDP_Gregorius, Gosselin.
DP_Miami 2 (Díaz, Rojas, Cooper; Díaz, Rojas, Cooper).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Parker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|2.13
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|9.95
|Suárez, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|22.50
|Hale
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|5.06
|Phelps
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|13.50
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|3
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|46
|3.32
|Hoyt, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.69
|Boxberger, H, 6
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|1.93
|Kintzler, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.12
|García, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|0.93
Inherited runners-scored_Hale 2-2, Phelps 2-0, Hoyt 1-0. PB_Alfaro (4).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:41.
