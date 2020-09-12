Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 12 13 11 Totals 34 6 10 5 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 6 1 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 3 3 1 Aguilar 1b 4 3 3 1 Realmuto c 4 2 0 0 Joyce rf 1 1 0 0 Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 Brinson ph-rf 2 0 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 2 2 4 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 3 Segura 2b 5 2 2 1 Cooper dh 4 1 1 0 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 1 2 1 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 Garlick lf 5 0 1 3 Chisholm ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0

Philadelphia 401 010 150 — 12 Miami 000 301 110 — 6

E_Realmuto (2), Anderson (8), Alfaro (3). DP_Philadelphia 3, Miami 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 4. 2B_Harper (6), Bohm (8), Garlick (1), Aguilar (8), Brinson (4). HR_Gregorius (7), Harper (8), Anderson (6), Aguilar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Howard 3 2-3 2 3 3 2 5 Hembree W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Romero H,3 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 0 Workman H,1 1 3 1 1 1 1 Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1

Miami Ureña L,0-1 4 1-3 5 6 5 4 2 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1 1 0 0 2 1 Bleier 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Smith 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 2 Quezada 1 0 0 0 0 0

Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Ureña, Hoyt.

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_3:43.

