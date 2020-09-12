Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|12
|13
|11
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Chisholm ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|401
|010
|150
|—
|12
|Miami
|000
|301
|110
|—
|6
E_Realmuto (2), Anderson (8), Alfaro (3). DP_Philadelphia 3, Miami 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 4. 2B_Harper (6), Bohm (8), Garlick (1), Aguilar (8), Brinson (4). HR_Gregorius (7), Harper (8), Anderson (6), Aguilar (6).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard
|3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Hembree W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero H,3
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Workman H,1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hunter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Quezada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Ureña, Hoyt.
Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.
T_3:43.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.