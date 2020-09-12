Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

September 12, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 12 13 11 Totals 34 6 10 5
McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 6 1 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 3 3 1 Aguilar 1b 4 3 3 1
Realmuto c 4 2 0 0 Joyce rf 1 1 0 0
Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 Brinson ph-rf 2 0 1 1
Gregorius ss 4 2 2 4 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 3
Segura 2b 5 2 2 1 Cooper dh 4 1 1 0
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 1 2 1 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0
Garlick lf 5 0 1 3 Chisholm ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0
Philadelphia 401 010 150 12
Miami 000 301 110 6

E_Realmuto (2), Anderson (8), Alfaro (3). DP_Philadelphia 3, Miami 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 4. 2B_Harper (6), Bohm (8), Garlick (1), Aguilar (8), Brinson (4). HR_Gregorius (7), Harper (8), Anderson (6), Aguilar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Howard 3 2-3 2 3 3 2 5
Hembree W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Romero H,3 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 0
Workman H,1 1 3 1 1 1 1
Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Ureña L,0-1 4 1-3 5 6 5 4 2
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stanek 1 1 0 0 2 1
Bleier 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Smith 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 2
Quezada 1 0 0 0 0 0

Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Ureña, Hoyt.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_3:43.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires