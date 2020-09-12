Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 12 13 11 8 5 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 2 2 .263 Hoskins 1b 6 1 0 0 0 1 .245 Harper rf 4 3 3 1 2 0 .263 Realmuto c 4 2 0 0 1 0 .267 c-Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .361 Gregorius ss 4 2 2 4 1 0 .283 Segura 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .262 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .327 Haseley cf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .304 Garlick lf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .188

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 5 3 8 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Aguilar 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .286 Joyce rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .256 a-Brinson ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .273 Cooper dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .347 b-Chisholm ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .154 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227

Philadelphia 401 010 150_12 13 1 Miami 000 301 110_6 10 2

a-doubled for Joyce in the 6th. b-walked for Rojas in the 7th. c-flied out for Realmuto in the 9th.

E_Realmuto (2), Anderson (8), Alfaro (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 4. 2B_Harper (6), Bohm (8), Garlick (1), Aguilar (8), Brinson (4). HR_Gregorius (7), off Ureña; Harper (8), off Ureña; Anderson (6), off Howard; Aguilar (6), off Workman. RBIs_Gregorius 4 (29), Harper (22), Haseley (8), Segura (20), Bohm (18), Garlick 3 (3), Anderson 3 (24), Brinson (8), Aguilar (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Bohm, Realmuto, McCutchen 2); Miami 3 (Anderson, Marte). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 14; Miami 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Díaz. LIDP_Marte. GIDP_Dickerson, Alfaro.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard 3 2-3 2 3 3 2 5 66 5.92 Hembree, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 8.22 Romero, H, 3 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 0 18 3.68 Workman, H, 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 29 4.76 Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.00 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.19

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 6 5 4 2 90 7.71 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.59 Stanek 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 6.75 Bleier 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 11 3.72 Smith 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 2 29 5.91 Quezada 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Workman 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Hoyt 2-1, Smith 2-0. IBB_off Smith (Gregorius), off Smith (Haseley). WP_Ureña, Hoyt.

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_3:43.

