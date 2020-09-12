Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

September 12, 2020 10:17 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 12 13 11 8 5
McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 2 2 .263
Hoskins 1b 6 1 0 0 0 1 .245
Harper rf 4 3 3 1 2 0 .263
Realmuto c 4 2 0 0 1 0 .267
c-Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .361
Gregorius ss 4 2 2 4 1 0 .283
Segura 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .262
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .327
Haseley cf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .304
Garlick lf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .188
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 5 3 8
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .245
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Aguilar 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .286
Joyce rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .256
a-Brinson ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Anderson 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .273
Cooper dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .347
b-Chisholm ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .154
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Philadelphia 401 010 150_12 13 1
Miami 000 301 110_6 10 2

a-doubled for Joyce in the 6th. b-walked for Rojas in the 7th. c-flied out for Realmuto in the 9th.

E_Realmuto (2), Anderson (8), Alfaro (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 4. 2B_Harper (6), Bohm (8), Garlick (1), Aguilar (8), Brinson (4). HR_Gregorius (7), off Ureña; Harper (8), off Ureña; Anderson (6), off Howard; Aguilar (6), off Workman. RBIs_Gregorius 4 (29), Harper (22), Haseley (8), Segura (20), Bohm (18), Garlick 3 (3), Anderson 3 (24), Brinson (8), Aguilar (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Bohm, Realmuto, McCutchen 2); Miami 3 (Anderson, Marte). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 14; Miami 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Díaz. LIDP_Marte. GIDP_Dickerson, Alfaro.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard 3 2-3 2 3 3 2 5 66 5.92
Hembree, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 8.22
Romero, H, 3 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 0 18 3.68
Workman, H, 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 29 4.76
Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.00
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.19
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 6 5 4 2 90 7.71
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.59
Stanek 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 6.75
Bleier 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 11 3.72
Smith 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 2 29 5.91
Quezada 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Workman 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Hoyt 2-1, Smith 2-0. IBB_off Smith (Gregorius), off Smith (Haseley). WP_Ureña, Hoyt.

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_3:43.

