Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|13
|11
|8
|5
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|c-Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.283
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Haseley cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.304
|Garlick lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.188
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|3
|8
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Joyce rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|a-Brinson ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|b-Chisholm ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Philadelphia
|401
|010
|150_12
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|301
|110_6
|10
|2
a-doubled for Joyce in the 6th. b-walked for Rojas in the 7th. c-flied out for Realmuto in the 9th.
E_Realmuto (2), Anderson (8), Alfaro (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 4. 2B_Harper (6), Bohm (8), Garlick (1), Aguilar (8), Brinson (4). HR_Gregorius (7), off Ureña; Harper (8), off Ureña; Anderson (6), off Howard; Aguilar (6), off Workman. RBIs_Gregorius 4 (29), Harper (22), Haseley (8), Segura (20), Bohm (18), Garlick 3 (3), Anderson 3 (24), Brinson (8), Aguilar (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Bohm, Realmuto, McCutchen 2); Miami 3 (Anderson, Marte). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 14; Miami 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Díaz. LIDP_Marte. GIDP_Dickerson, Alfaro.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|66
|5.92
|Hembree, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|8.22
|Romero, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.68
|Workman, H, 1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|4.76
|Hunter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.00
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.19
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|90
|7.71
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.59
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|6.75
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.72
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|29
|5.91
|Quezada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Workman 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Hoyt 2-1, Smith 2-0. IBB_off Smith (Gregorius), off Smith (Haseley). WP_Ureña, Hoyt.
Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.
T_3:43.
