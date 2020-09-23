Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|12
|14
|12
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moniak ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b-1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|B.Harper dh
|2
|4
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Holt 3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Segura 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Noll 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kingery cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|101
|001
|036
|—
|12
|Washington
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
E_García (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen 2 (8), Stevenson (4), Gomes (6). HR_B.Harper 2 (13), McCutchen (9), Gregorius (10), Knapp (2), Soto (13).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,4-2
|8
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde L,2-4
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Holt
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|R.Harper
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
Eflin pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Eflin, McGowin.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:48.
