Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

September 23, 2020 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 12 14 12 Totals 32 3 6 3
McCutchen lf 5 3 3 1 Stevenson lf 4 0 1 0
Moniak ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0
Bohm 3b-1b 6 1 2 0 Soto rf 3 1 2 2
B.Harper dh 2 4 2 2 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0
Realmuto 1b 4 0 1 1 Holt 3b-p 4 0 0 0
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 2 0
Gregorius ss 5 1 2 3 García ss 3 0 0 1
Segura 2b-3b 5 1 2 2 Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Noll 3b 0 0 0 0
Haseley rf 0 1 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Knapp c 4 1 1 3
Kingery cf-2b 5 0 0 0
Philadelphia 101 001 036 12
Washington 000 010 002 3

E_García (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen 2 (8), Stevenson (4), Gomes (6). HR_B.Harper 2 (13), McCutchen (9), Gregorius (10), Knapp (2), Soto (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W,4-2 8 6 3 3 1 9
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Fedde L,2-4 7 5 3 3 1 5
Holt 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
McGowin 1 4 3 3 2 0
R.Harper 2-3 4 6 6 2 1

Eflin pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Eflin, McGowin.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:48.

