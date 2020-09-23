Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

September 23, 2020 9:10 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 12 14 12 5 6
McCutchen lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .250
a-Moniak ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Bohm 3b-1b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .333
B.Harper dh 2 4 2 2 3 0 .256
Realmuto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Gregorius ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .289
Segura 2b-3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .272
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Haseley rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .276
Knapp c 4 1 1 3 1 0 .303
Kingery cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .146
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 9
Stevenson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .310
Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Soto rf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .352
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Holt 3b-p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Gomes c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .273
García ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .289
Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Noll 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Philadelphia 101 001 036_12 14 0
Washington 000 010 002_3 6 1

a-singled for McCutchen in the 9th.

E_García (6). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen 2 (8), Stevenson (4), Gomes (6). HR_B.Harper 2 (13), off Fedde; McCutchen (9), off McGowin; Gregorius (10), off R.Harper; Knapp (2), off R.Harper; Soto (13), off Eflin. RBIs_B.Harper 2 (30), Realmuto (32), McCutchen (33), Segura 2 (25), Gregorius 3 (40), Knapp 3 (15), García (14), Soto 2 (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Kingery, Bohm); Washington 1 (García). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 13; Washington 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Bohm, García.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bruce, Bohm, Bruce).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 4-2 8 6 3 3 1 9 98 4.15
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.82
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, L, 2-4 7 5 3 3 1 5 103 4.29
Holt 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
McGowin 1 4 3 3 2 0 24 5.00
R.Harper 2-3 4 6 6 2 1 30 7.61

IBB_off Fedde (B.Harper), off McGowin (B.Harper), off R.Harper (B.Harper). WP_Eflin, McGowin. PB_Gomes (2).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:48.

