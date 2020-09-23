Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|12
|14
|12
|5
|6
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Moniak ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bohm 3b-1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|B.Harper dh
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.256
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.289
|Segura 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Haseley rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.303
|Kingery cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.146
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.352
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Holt 3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Noll 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Philadelphia
|101
|001
|036_12
|14
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|002_3
|6
|1
a-singled for McCutchen in the 9th.
E_García (6). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen 2 (8), Stevenson (4), Gomes (6). HR_B.Harper 2 (13), off Fedde; McCutchen (9), off McGowin; Gregorius (10), off R.Harper; Knapp (2), off R.Harper; Soto (13), off Eflin. RBIs_B.Harper 2 (30), Realmuto (32), McCutchen (33), Segura 2 (25), Gregorius 3 (40), Knapp 3 (15), García (14), Soto 2 (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Kingery, Bohm); Washington 1 (García). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 13; Washington 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bohm, García.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bruce, Bohm, Bruce).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 4-2
|8
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|98
|4.15
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.82
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 2-4
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|103
|4.29
|Holt
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|McGowin
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|24
|5.00
|R.Harper
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|30
|7.61
IBB_off Fedde (B.Harper), off McGowin (B.Harper), off R.Harper (B.Harper). WP_Eflin, McGowin. PB_Gomes (2).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:48.
