Philadelphia 2, New England 1

New England 0 1 — 1 Philadelphia 0 2 — 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Fontana, 1 (Przybylko), 73rd minute; 2, New England, Buchanan, 1 (Bou), 81st; 3, Philadelphia, Fontana, 2, 90th+6.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Polster, New England, 9th; Martinez, Philadelphia, 20th; Gaddis, Philadelphia, 36th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 50th; Fontana, Philadelphia, 66th; McKenzie, Philadelphia, 90th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Eric Weisbrod, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Tommy McNamara (Tajon Buchanan, 67th), Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe (Lee Nguyen, 76th); Adam Buksa (Scott Caldwell, 59th), Teal Bunbury (Gustavo Bou, 76th), Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez, 67th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Matt Real, 64th), Mark McKenzie; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Jack de Vries, 90th+1), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten (Anthony Fontana, 65th).

