Philadelphia 3, Miami 0

Miami 0 0 — 0 Philadelphia 1 2 — 3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Fontana, 4 (Przybylko), 25th minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 1 (Przybylko), 69th; 3, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 4, 90th+7.

Goalies_Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Reyes, Miami, 5th; Santos, Philadelphia, 46th.

Referee_Elton Garcia. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Logan Brown, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

___

Lineups

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Andres Reyes (Dylan Nealis, 69th), Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Victor Ulloa (Wil Trapp, 81st); Juan Agudelo (Robbie Robinson, 46th), Gonzalo Higuain.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 87th); Brendan Aaronson, Anthony Fontana (Ilsinho, 61st), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Andrew Wooten, 81st).

