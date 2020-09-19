Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 2 1 3 11 Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .247 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .304 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Shaw 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .233 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Kirk c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 3 4 10 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 1 2 2 .245 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Segura 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Gosselin 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Bruce dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .218 1-Moniak pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .148 Knapp c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .321 Haseley cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308

Toronto 000 010 000_1 2 0 Philadelphia 000 020 01x_3 9 0

a-grounded out for Jansen in the 8th.

1-ran for Bruce in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bruce (4). HR_Shaw (5), off Velasquez. RBIs_Shaw (14), Knapp (11), McCutchen (32), Haseley (13). S_Kingery.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, Segura, McCutchen). RISP_Toronto 0 for 2; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 4-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 99 3.00 Font 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 7.80 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.93 Cole 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 24 3.38

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 1-1 6 2 1 1 3 6 104 5.46 Parker, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.35 Phelps, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 9.39 Hunter, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:16.

