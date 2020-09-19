Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Panik 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Shaw 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|4
|10
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.245
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Bruce dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|1-Moniak pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000_1
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|01x_3
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Jansen in the 8th.
1-ran for Bruce in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bruce (4). HR_Shaw (5), off Velasquez. RBIs_Shaw (14), Knapp (11), McCutchen (32), Haseley (13). S_Kingery.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, Segura, McCutchen). RISP_Toronto 0 for 2; Philadelphia 5 for 11.
GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 4-2
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|99
|3.00
|Font
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|7.80
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.93
|Cole
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.38
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 1-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|104
|5.46
|Parker, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.35
|Phelps, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|9.39
|Hunter, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:16.
