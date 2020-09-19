Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

September 19, 2020 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 3 11
Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .247
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .304
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Shaw 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .233
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Kirk c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 9 3 4 10
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 1 2 2 .245
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Segura 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Gosselin 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Bruce dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .218
1-Moniak pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .148
Knapp c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .321
Haseley cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308
Toronto 000 010 000_1 2 0
Philadelphia 000 020 01x_3 9 0

a-grounded out for Jansen in the 8th.

1-ran for Bruce in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bruce (4). HR_Shaw (5), off Velasquez. RBIs_Shaw (14), Knapp (11), McCutchen (32), Haseley (13). S_Kingery.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, Segura, McCutchen). RISP_Toronto 0 for 2; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 4-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 99 3.00
Font 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 7.80
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.93
Cole 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 24 3.38
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 1-1 6 2 1 1 3 6 104 5.46
Parker, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.35
Phelps, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 9.39
Hunter, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:16.

