Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 32 3 9 3 Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 1 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 Segura 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Gosselin 1b 4 1 1 0 Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 Bruce dh 3 1 1 0 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Moniak pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Shaw 1b 3 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 4 0 2 1 Kirk c 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 010 000 — 1 Philadelphia 000 020 01x — 3

DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bruce (4). HR_Shaw (5). S_Kingery (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu L,4-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 Font 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cole 2-3 3 1 1 1 2

Philadelphia Velasquez W,1-1 6 2 1 1 3 6 Parker H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Phelps H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hunter S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Borucki pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:16.

