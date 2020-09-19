Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|01x
|—
|3
DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bruce (4). HR_Shaw (5). S_Kingery (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,4-2
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Font
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez W,1-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Parker H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Borucki pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:16.
