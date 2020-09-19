Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

September 19, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 32 3 9 3
Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 1
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 1 0
Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 Segura 3b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Gosselin 1b 4 1 1 0
Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 Bruce dh 3 1 1 0
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Moniak pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1b 3 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 1 2 1
Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 4 0 2 1
Kirk c 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 010 000 1
Philadelphia 000 020 01x 3

DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bruce (4). HR_Shaw (5). S_Kingery (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu L,4-2 6 6 2 2 1 8
Font 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cole 2-3 3 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia
Velasquez W,1-1 6 2 1 1 3 6
Parker H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hunter S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Borucki pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:16.

