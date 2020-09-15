Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

September 15, 2020 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 11 1 2 8
Nimmo cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .263
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .341
Davis 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331
Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .320
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
McNeil lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .331
Giménez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .362
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 4 2 8
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Bohm 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .316
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282
Segura 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .248
Kingery 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Knapp c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .341
Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136
a-Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .296
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
New York 000 010 000_1 11 1
Philadelphia 000 220 00x_4 6 1

a-singled for Garlick in the 4th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Nimmo (2), Kingery (4). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Kingery (2). HR_Nimmo (7), off Arrieta; Gregorius (8), off Porcello. RBIs_Nimmo (13), Haseley 2 (10), Gregorius 2 (31).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Smith 2, Ramos, Alonso, Giménez); Philadelphia 3 (Garlick, Quinn). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Ramos, Davis.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Kingery, Bohm; Bohm, Kingery, Bohm).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 1-5 6 6 4 4 2 5 94 6.06
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.50
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.80
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 4-4 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 4 97 5.08
Romero, H, 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.89
Hunter, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.82
Neris, S, 4-7 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 3-0, Hunter 1-0. HBP_Arrieta (Giménez), Romero (Smith). WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:58.

