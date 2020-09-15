Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|11
|1
|2
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.341
|Davis 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.320
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|b-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Kingery 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.341
|Garlick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Haseley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|220
|00x_4
|6
|1
a-singled for Garlick in the 4th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Nimmo (2), Kingery (4). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Kingery (2). HR_Nimmo (7), off Arrieta; Gregorius (8), off Porcello. RBIs_Nimmo (13), Haseley 2 (10), Gregorius 2 (31).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Smith 2, Ramos, Alonso, Giménez); Philadelphia 3 (Garlick, Quinn). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Ramos, Davis.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Kingery, Bohm; Bohm, Kingery, Bohm).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 1-5
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|94
|6.06
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.50
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.80
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 4-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|4
|97
|5.08
|Romero, H, 4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.89
|Hunter, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.82
|Neris, S, 4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 3-0, Hunter 1-0. HBP_Arrieta (Giménez), Romero (Smith). WP_Arrieta.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:58.
