Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 11 1 2 8 Nimmo cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .341 Davis 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331 Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .320 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 McNeil lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .331 Giménez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .362

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 6 4 2 8 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Bohm 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .316 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282 Segura 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .248 Kingery 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Knapp c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .341 Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136 a-Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .296 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233

New York 000 010 000_1 11 1 Philadelphia 000 220 00x_4 6 1

a-singled for Garlick in the 4th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Nimmo (2), Kingery (4). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Kingery (2). HR_Nimmo (7), off Arrieta; Gregorius (8), off Porcello. RBIs_Nimmo (13), Haseley 2 (10), Gregorius 2 (31).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Smith 2, Ramos, Alonso, Giménez); Philadelphia 3 (Garlick, Quinn). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Ramos, Davis.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Kingery, Bohm; Bohm, Kingery, Bohm).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 1-5 6 6 4 4 2 5 94 6.06 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.50 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.80

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, W, 4-4 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 4 97 5.08 Romero, H, 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.89 Hunter, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.82 Neris, S, 4-7 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 3-0, Hunter 1-0. HBP_Arrieta (Giménez), Romero (Smith). WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:58.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.