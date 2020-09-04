Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 4 4 11 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .256 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .234 Bruce dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299 Gosselin rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .321 Haseley rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .296 Quinn cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .241

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 2 9 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252 Conforto rf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .326 Davis 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .281 Smith 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .360 Alonso dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .210 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .390 Giménez ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268

Philadelphia 011 000 120_5 7 0 New York 000 020 010_3 9 1

a-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Smith (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Gosselin (4). HR_Conforto (7), off Arrieta. RBIs_Bruce (14), Gregorius (21), Quinn (6), Haseley (3), Conforto 2 (24), Smith (27). SB_Segura (2), Quinn 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Quinn 2, McCutchen); New York 3 (Canó, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; New York 1 for 7.

GIDP_Canó.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta W,3-4 7 7 2 2 1 7 102 5.67 Neris H,3 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 6.75 Hunter H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.00 Workman S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.32

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 6 3 2 2 2 6 100 5.54 Hughes L,1-2 1 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 41 4.02 Brach 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.86

Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-0, Brach 3-1. IBB_off Hughes (Bruce). HBP_Brach (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:11.

