Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

September 4, 2020 10:38 pm
 
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 34 3 9 3
McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 2
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 1 Davis 3b 4 0 2 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Smith 1b 4 0 2 1
Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0
Bruce dh 3 0 1 1 Alonso dh 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0
Gosselin rf 2 1 1 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Haseley rf 0 0 0 1 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Quinn cf 4 0 1 1 Giménez ss 4 1 2 0
Philadelphia 011 000 120 5
New York 000 020 010 3

E_Smith (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Gosselin (4). HR_Conforto (7). SB_Segura (2), Quinn 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta W,3-4 7 7 2 2 1 7
Neris H,3 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Hunter H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Workman S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Porcello 6 3 2 2 2 6
Hughes L,1-2 1 1-3 4 3 3 2 2
Brach 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Brach (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:11.

