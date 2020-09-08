Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5

September 8, 2020 9:05 pm
 
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 11 5 Totals 27 6 8 5
Verdugo rf 3 2 1 1 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 2 3 3 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Harper cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Realmuto dh 3 1 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 4 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 3 2 1
Chavis lf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin rf 2 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 1 Haseley cf 1 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 3 4
Knapp c 2 0 0 0
Boston 001 022 0 5
Philadelphia 013 000 2 6

E_Vázquez (1). DP_Boston 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Devers (11). HR_Devers 2 (9), Verdugo (6), Dalbec (4), Gregorius (6). SB_Gregorius (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez 5 5 4 4 6 2
Brasier H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barnes L,1-3 BS,4-7 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Philadelphia
Eflin 5 8 3 3 1 6
Hunter BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Neris W,2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Hunter (Verdugo). WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:49.

