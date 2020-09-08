Philadelphia 6, Boston 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Chavis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|6
|8
|5
|8
|5
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Harper cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Realmuto dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Gregorius ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Gosselin rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Haseley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.298
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Boston
|001
|022
|0_5
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|013
|000
|2_6
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Vázquez (1). LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Devers (11). HR_Devers 2 (9), off Eflin; Verdugo (6), off Eflin; Dalbec (4), off Hunter; Gregorius (6), off Pérez. RBIs_Devers 3 (28), Verdugo (14), Dalbec (5), Gregorius (22), Bohm 4 (15). SB_Gregorius (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo, Bogaerts); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Harper). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Realmuto, Segura. GIDP_Chavis, Harper.
DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|86
|4.40
|Brasier H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.08
|Barnes L,1-3 BS,4-7
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|5.40
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|88
|4.58
|Hunter BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.78
|Neris W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0. HBP_Hunter (Verdugo). WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:49.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.