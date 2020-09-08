Philadelphia 6, Boston 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 11 5 2 7 Verdugo rf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .311 Devers 3b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .264 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Vázquez c 4 0 4 0 0 0 .278 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Chavis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .214 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 6 8 5 8 5 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .245 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250 Harper cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Realmuto dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Gregorius ss 3 3 2 1 1 0 .272 Gosselin rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .306 Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Bohm 3b 4 0 3 4 0 0 .298 Knapp c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .429

Boston 001 022 0_5 11 1 Philadelphia 013 000 2_6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Vázquez (1). LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Devers (11). HR_Devers 2 (9), off Eflin; Verdugo (6), off Eflin; Dalbec (4), off Hunter; Gregorius (6), off Pérez. RBIs_Devers 3 (28), Verdugo (14), Dalbec (5), Gregorius (22), Bohm 4 (15). SB_Gregorius (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo, Bogaerts); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Harper). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Segura. GIDP_Chavis, Harper.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 5 5 4 4 6 2 86 4.40 Brasier H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.08 Barnes L,1-3 BS,4-7 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 26 5.40

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 5 8 3 3 1 6 88 4.58 Hunter BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 3.78 Neris W,2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0. HBP_Hunter (Verdugo). WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:49.

