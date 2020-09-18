Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0

September 18, 2020 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 9 7 6 9
McCutchen dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .243
Harper rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .325
Gregorius ss 4 1 3 1 0 1 .295
Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Knapp c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .302
Moniak lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Quinn cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .223
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 0 4 0 2 9
Biggio dh 2 0 2 0 1 0 .251
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .308
Hernández rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .294
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Philadelphia 100 051 0_7 9 0
Toronto 000 000 0_0 4 0

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Gregorius (7). 3B_Knapp (1). HR_Harper (11), off Ray. RBIs_Gregorius (33), Harper 2 (26), Gosselin (12), Knapp 2 (10), Bohm (21). SB_McCutchen (4), Biggio (6), Quinn (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Kingery, Gregorius, Moniak, Gosselin); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Shaw). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 12; Toronto 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bohm, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk, Bichette.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin; Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin).

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 3-2 7 4 0 0 2 9 92 4.28
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 1-1 4 1-3 5 5 5 4 6 92 5.94
Hatch 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 22 2.78
Murphy 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 30 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2, Murphy 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor