Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 9 7 6 9 McCutchen dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .243 Harper rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253 Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .325 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 1 0 1 .295 Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Knapp c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .302 Moniak lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Quinn cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .223

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 0 4 0 2 9 Biggio dh 2 0 2 0 1 0 .251 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .308 Hernández rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .294 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Kirk c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Philadelphia 100 051 0_7 9 0 Toronto 000 000 0_0 4 0

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Gregorius (7). 3B_Knapp (1). HR_Harper (11), off Ray. RBIs_Gregorius (33), Harper 2 (26), Gosselin (12), Knapp 2 (10), Bohm (21). SB_McCutchen (4), Biggio (6), Quinn (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Kingery, Gregorius, Moniak, Gosselin); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Shaw). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 12; Toronto 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bohm, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk, Bichette.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin; Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 3-2 7 4 0 0 2 9 92 4.28

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 1-1 4 1-3 5 5 5 4 6 92 5.94 Hatch 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 22 2.78 Murphy 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 30 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2, Murphy 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.