Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|9
|7
|6
|9
|
|McCutchen dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Moniak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
|
|Biggio dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Philadelphia
|100
|051
|0_7
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|0_0
|4
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Gregorius (7). 3B_Knapp (1). HR_Harper (11), off Ray. RBIs_Gregorius (33), Harper 2 (26), Gosselin (12), Knapp 2 (10), Bohm (21). SB_McCutchen (4), Biggio (6), Quinn (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Kingery, Gregorius, Moniak, Gosselin); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Shaw). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 12; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bohm, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk, Bichette.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin; Gregorius, Kingery, Gosselin).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 3-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|92
|4.28
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|92
|5.94
|Hatch
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|2.78
|Murphy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2, Murphy 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:33.
