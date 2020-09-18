Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0

September 18, 2020 6:56 pm
 
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 7 9 7 Totals 23 0 4 0
McCutchen dh 2 1 0 0 Biggio dh 2 0 2 0
Harper rf 3 2 1 2 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 4 1 3 1 Hernández rf 2 0 0 0
Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0
Knapp c 4 0 1 2 Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0
Moniak lf 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0
Quinn cf 3 1 0 0 Kirk c 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 051 0 7
Toronto 000 000 0 0

DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Gregorius (7). 3B_Knapp (1). HR_Harper (11). SB_McCutchen (4), Biggio (6), Quinn (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W,3-2 7 4 0 0 2 9
Toronto
Ray L,1-1 4 1-3 5 5 5 4 6
Hatch 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Murphy 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:33.

