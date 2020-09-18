Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|4
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Biggio dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|051
|0
|—
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Gregorius (7). 3B_Knapp (1). HR_Harper (11). SB_McCutchen (4), Biggio (6), Quinn (10).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,3-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,1-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Hatch
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Murphy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:33.
