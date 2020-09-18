Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 10 7 4 3 Biggio 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .250 Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .307 Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .306 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Espinal ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .267 a-Villar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213 Jansen c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .170 b-Shaw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 8 9 7 6 8 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .243 Harper dh 3 1 3 2 1 0 .267 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .326 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .296 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .141 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Moniak rf 2 2 1 0 1 1 .111 Marchan c 3 2 2 3 0 1 .500

Toronto 000 520 0_7 10 1 Philadelphia 101 303 x_8 9 0

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-walked for Jansen in the 7th.

E_Panik (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bichette (6), Grichuk (9), Hernández (7), Harper 2 (9). HR_Hernández (15), off Hale; McCutchen (8), off Stripling; Marchan (1), off Cole. RBIs_Hernández (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Espinal (6), Biggio 2 (24), Grichuk (28), Jansen (16), Gregorius (34), McCutchen (31), Marchan 3 (3), Harper 2 (28). SB_Bohm (1), Villar (3). SF_Grichuk. S_Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández, Biggio 2, Grichuk); Philadelphia 2 (Bruce 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bohm.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 3 1-3 4 3 3 3 4 65 7.36 Cole 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.05 Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.14 Bass, H, 4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 23 3.63 Dolis, L, 2-2, BS, 4-5 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 7 1.59 Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.55

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hale 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 34 4.50 Romero 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 5.59 Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 10.80 Hembree 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 10.12 Brogdon, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 35 6.75 Neris, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Dolis 2-2, Yamaguchi 1-0, Romero 1-1, Phelps 1-0, Brogdon 2-1. HBP_Romero (Panik), Hembree (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Cole, Dolis.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:14.

