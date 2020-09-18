Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|10
|7
|4
|3
|
|Biggio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Espinal ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|a-Villar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.170
|b-Shaw ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|8
|9
|7
|6
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Kingery 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.141
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Moniak rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Marchan c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Toronto
|000
|520
|0_7
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|303
|x_8
|9
|0
a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-walked for Jansen in the 7th.
E_Panik (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bichette (6), Grichuk (9), Hernández (7), Harper 2 (9). HR_Hernández (15), off Hale; McCutchen (8), off Stripling; Marchan (1), off Cole. RBIs_Hernández (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Espinal (6), Biggio 2 (24), Grichuk (28), Jansen (16), Gregorius (34), McCutchen (31), Marchan 3 (3), Harper 2 (28). SB_Bohm (1), Villar (3). SF_Grichuk. S_Jansen.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández, Biggio 2, Grichuk); Philadelphia 2 (Bruce 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bohm.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|65
|7.36
|Cole
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3.05
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.14
|Bass, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|3.63
|Dolis, L, 2-2, BS, 4-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.59
|Yamaguchi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6.55
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hale
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|4.50
|Romero
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|5.59
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10.80
|Hembree
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|10.12
|Brogdon, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|6.75
|Neris, S, 5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Dolis 2-2, Yamaguchi 1-0, Romero 1-1, Phelps 1-0, Brogdon 2-1. HBP_Romero (Panik), Hembree (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Cole, Dolis.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:14.
