Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

September 18, 2020 11:00 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 7 10 7 4 3
Biggio 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .250
Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .307
Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .306
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Espinal ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .267
a-Villar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Jansen c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .170
b-Shaw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 8 9 7 6 8
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .243
Harper dh 3 1 3 2 1 0 .267
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .326
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .296
Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .141
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Moniak rf 2 2 1 0 1 1 .111
Marchan c 3 2 2 3 0 1 .500
Toronto 000 520 0_7 10 1
Philadelphia 101 303 x_8 9 0

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-walked for Jansen in the 7th.

E_Panik (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bichette (6), Grichuk (9), Hernández (7), Harper 2 (9). HR_Hernández (15), off Hale; McCutchen (8), off Stripling; Marchan (1), off Cole. RBIs_Hernández (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Espinal (6), Biggio 2 (24), Grichuk (28), Jansen (16), Gregorius (34), McCutchen (31), Marchan 3 (3), Harper 2 (28). SB_Bohm (1), Villar (3). SF_Grichuk. S_Jansen.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández, Biggio 2, Grichuk); Philadelphia 2 (Bruce 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bohm.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 3 1-3 4 3 3 3 4 65 7.36
Cole 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.05
Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.14
Bass, H, 4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 23 3.63
Dolis, L, 2-2, BS, 4-5 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 7 1.59
Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.55
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hale 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 34 4.50
Romero 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 5.59
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 10.80
Hembree 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 10.12
Brogdon, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 35 6.75
Neris, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Dolis 2-2, Yamaguchi 1-0, Romero 1-1, Phelps 1-0, Brogdon 2-1. HBP_Romero (Panik), Hembree (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Cole, Dolis.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:14.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday