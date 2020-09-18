Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

September 18, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 7 10 7 Totals 26 8 9 7
Biggio 3b 5 0 1 2 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1
Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 1 3 2
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0
Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0
Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0
Espinal ss 2 1 1 1 Moniak rf 2 2 1 0
Villar ph 0 0 0 0 Marchan c 3 2 2 3
Jansen c 1 0 0 1
Shaw ph 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 520 0 7
Philadelphia 101 303 x 8

E_Panik (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bichette (6), Grichuk (9), Hernández (7), Harper 2 (9). HR_Hernández (15), McCutchen (8), Marchan (1). SB_Bohm (1), Villar (3). SF_Grichuk (2). S_Jansen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 3 1-3 4 3 3 3 4
Cole 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bass H,4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Dolis L,2-2 BS,4-5 1-3 2 1 0 0 1
Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Hale 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 1
Romero 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Brogdon W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Neris S,5-8 1 0 0 0 2 0

Borucki pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Romero (Panik), Hembree (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Cole, Dolis.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:14.

