Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 7 10 7 Totals 26 8 9 7 Biggio 3b 5 0 1 2 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 1 3 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 Espinal ss 2 1 1 1 Moniak rf 2 2 1 0 Villar ph 0 0 0 0 Marchan c 3 2 2 3 Jansen c 1 0 0 1 Shaw ph 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 520 0 — 7 Philadelphia 101 303 x — 8

E_Panik (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bichette (6), Grichuk (9), Hernández (7), Harper 2 (9). HR_Hernández (15), McCutchen (8), Marchan (1). SB_Bohm (1), Villar (3). SF_Grichuk (2). S_Jansen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Stripling 3 1-3 4 3 3 3 4 Cole 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bass H,4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Dolis L,2-2 BS,4-5 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Philadelphia Hale 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Romero 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hembree 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Brogdon W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Neris S,5-8 1 0 0 0 2 0

Borucki pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Romero (Panik), Hembree (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Cole, Dolis.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:14.

