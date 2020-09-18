Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|26
|8
|9
|7
|
|Biggio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kingery 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moniak rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Villar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|520
|0
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|101
|303
|x
|—
|8
E_Panik (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bichette (6), Grichuk (9), Hernández (7), Harper 2 (9). HR_Hernández (15), McCutchen (8), Marchan (1). SB_Bohm (1), Villar (3). SF_Grichuk (2). S_Jansen (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Cole
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Dolis L,2-2 BS,4-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Yamaguchi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hale
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Romero
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Brogdon W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Neris S,5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Borucki pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Romero (Panik), Hembree (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Cole, Dolis.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:14.
