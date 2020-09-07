Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8

September 7, 2020 5:04 pm
 
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 9 9 6 6
McCutchen lf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .243
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .254
Harper cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Realmuto c 3 3 1 1 2 0 .262
Segura 2b 5 2 4 5 0 1 .261
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Gosselin dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .300
a-Knapp ph-dh 0 0 0 0 2 0 .462
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Garlick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 8 13 7 2 11
Nimmo cf 6 0 2 1 0 0 .259
Conforto rf 6 2 3 1 0 2 .348
Davis 3b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .278
Smith 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .322
Canó 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .319
Alonso dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226
McNeil lf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .298
Giménez ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .293
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .395
Philadelphia 320 010 010 2_9 9 2
New York 000 030 400 1_8 13 0

a-walked for Gosselin in the 8th. b-grounded out for Chirinos in the 10th.

E_Gregorius 2 (7). LOB_Philadelphia 6, New York 11. 2B_Segura (3), Giménez (2), Conforto (12), Davis (5), Smith (16). HR_Hoskins (9), off Peterson; Realmuto (10), off Ramírez; Segura (5), off Castro; McNeil (2), off Phelps. RBIs_Segura 5 (17), Hoskins 2 (22), Realmuto (27), Bohm (11), Conforto (26), Davis (14), Smith (32), McNeil 3 (15), Nimmo (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm 2); New York 4 (Chirinos, Canó, Nimmo, Smith). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; New York 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Harper, Guillorme.

DP_New York 1 (Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 6 8 3 3 0 7 83 2.47
Romero, H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 4.15
Phelps, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 9 11.57
Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.81
Workman, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.86
Neris, S, 3-6 1 1 1 0 0 0 10 6.17
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson 2 3 5 5 4 3 70 4.26
Ramírez 5 2 1 1 0 1 54 1.80
Familia, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.86
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.00
Castro, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1 28 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-1. HBP_Peterson (McCutchen), Wheeler 2 (Alonso,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:40.

