Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8

September 7, 2020 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 9 9 Totals 44 8 13 7
McCutchen lf 3 2 0 0 Nimmo cf 6 0 2 1
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 2 Conforto rf 6 2 3 1
Harper cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Davis 3b 6 1 2 1
Realmuto c 3 3 1 1 Smith 1b 5 0 1 1
Segura 2b 5 2 4 5 Canó 2b 5 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 Alonso dh 3 1 1 0
Gosselin dh 2 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 1 2 3
a-Knapp ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Giménez ss 4 2 2 0
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 1 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Garlick rf 3 0 0 0 b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Haseley cf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 320 010 010 2 9
New York 000 030 400 1 8

E_Gregorius 2 (7). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, New York 11. 2B_Segura (3), Giménez (2), Conforto (12), Davis (5), Smith (16). HR_Hoskins (9), Realmuto (10), Segura (5), McNeil (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler 6 8 3 3 0 7
Romero, H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Phelps, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 2
Workman, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Neris, S, 3-6 1 1 1 0 0 0
New York
Peterson 2 3 5 5 4 3
Ramírez 5 2 1 1 0 1
Familia, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castro, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1

HBP_Peterson (McCutchen), Wheeler 2 (Alonso,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:40.

