Philadelphia faces Inter Miami CF on defensive hot streak

Inter Miami CF (3-8-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (7-2-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Inter Miami CF on a defensive hot streak after conceding just seven goals over the past 10 games.

The Union are 8-1-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference with 75 shots on goal, averaging 5.8 per game.

Inter Miami CF is 3-7-2 in Eastern Conference games. Rodolfo Pizarro is third in league action with four assists. Inter Miami CF has eight assists.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia with six goals. Sergio Santos has three goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

Pizarro has two goals and four assists for Inter Miami CF. Julian Carranza has two goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 3-5-2, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack Elliott (injured), Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Robbie Robinson, Julian Carranza (injured), George Acosta (injured).

