Philadelphia plays Washington following Nola’s strong outing

Washington Nationals (12-21, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-15, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Max Scherzer (3-1, 3.86 ERA) Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (3-0, 2.58 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Aaron Nola. Nola pitched eight innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Washington.

The Phillies are 13-7 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .289.

The Nationals are 6-11 in division matchups. The Washington offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .368.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.

Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .632.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

