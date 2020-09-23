Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia takes 4-game slide into matchup with Washington

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (27-29, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Zach Eflin (3-2, 4.28 ERA) Washington: Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals are 14-21 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .345.

The Phillies have gone 20-19 against division opponents. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the National League. Alec Bohm leads the lineup with an OBP of .404.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 74 hits and has 33 RBIs.

Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 56 hits and has 35 RBIs.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Carter Kieboom: (wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

