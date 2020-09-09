Listen Live Sports

Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95

September 9, 2020 9:32 pm
 
PHOENIX (100)

Turner 4-11 2-4 10, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3 0-0 3, Vaughn 6-12 0-0 12, Diggins-Smith 12-22 6-7 33, Taurasi 7-19 9-10 28, Cunningham 2-6 0-0 4, Peddy 3-9 4-4 10. Totals 35-82 21-25 100.

CONNECTICUT (95)

A.Thomas 6-17 6-8 18, Bonner 9-22 12-13 32, Jones 5-9 2-4 12, Charles 1-7 0-0 3, Hiedeman 6-17 1-1 16, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4 0-0 6, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 1-3 2-2 4, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Mompremier 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-84 25-30 95.

Phoenix 30 21 10 28 11 100
Connecticut 13 18 33 25 6 95

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-33 (Taurasi 5-15, Diggins-Smith 3-8, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2, Cunningham 0-4, Peddy 0-4), Connecticut 8-28 (Hiedeman 3-10, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4, Bonner 2-8, Charles 1-3, Carson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (Turner 21), Connecticut 55 (A.Thomas 17). Assists_Phoenix 24 (Taurasi 7), Connecticut 13 (A.Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 24, Connecticut 23.

