Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

INDIANA (81)

Burke 1-4 2-4 5, Dupree 6-11 2-2 14, Achonwa 1-3 2-2 4, Allemand 4-8 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 7-15 0-2 16, Cox 1-2 1-2 3, McCowan 4-9 4-5 12, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Smalls 1-3 0-0 3, T.Mitchell 3-11 7-8 14. Totals 28-67 18-25 81.

PHOENIX (105)

Vaughn 4-11 0-0 8, Walker-Kimbrough 5-10 0-0 10, Turner 8-9 0-0 16, Diggins-Smith 9-20 8-9 28, Taurasi 8-14 3-3 27, Smith 2-6 3-6 7, Peddy 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 40-77 14-18 105.

Indiana 24 22 17 18 — 81 Phoenix 35 19 29 22 — 105

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-17 (Allemand 2-4, K.Mitchell 2-5, Burke 1-2, Smalls 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-2, Achonwa 0-2), Phoenix 11-28 (Taurasi 8-13, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Peddy 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Achonwa 10), Phoenix 33 (Turner 12). Assists_Indiana 17 (Dupree 5), Phoenix 22 (Diggins-Smith 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Phoenix 22.

