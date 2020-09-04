Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

September 4, 2020 12:06 am
 
< a min read
      

INDIANA (81)

Burke 1-4 2-4 5, Dupree 6-11 2-2 14, Achonwa 1-3 2-2 4, Allemand 4-8 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 7-15 0-2 16, Cox 1-2 1-2 3, McCowan 4-9 4-5 12, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Smalls 1-3 0-0 3, T.Mitchell 3-11 7-8 14. Totals 28-67 18-25 81.

PHOENIX (105)

Vaughn 4-11 0-0 8, Walker-Kimbrough 5-10 0-0 10, Turner 8-9 0-0 16, Diggins-Smith 9-20 8-9 28, Taurasi 8-14 3-3 27, Smith 2-6 3-6 7, Peddy 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 40-77 14-18 105.

Indiana 24 22 17 18 81
Phoenix 35 19 29 22 105

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-17 (Allemand 2-4, K.Mitchell 2-5, Burke 1-2, Smalls 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-2, Achonwa 0-2), Phoenix 11-28 (Taurasi 8-13, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Peddy 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Achonwa 10), Phoenix 33 (Turner 12). Assists_Indiana 17 (Dupree 5), Phoenix 22 (Diggins-Smith 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Phoenix 22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program