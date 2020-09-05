Phoenix 83, New York 67

NEW YORK (67)

Odom 2-7 4-4 8, Stokes 1-8 0-0 2, Zahui B 1-2 0-0 3, Clarendon 5-9 2-2 12, Kea 0-4 0-0 0, Holmes 6-17 0-1 13, Walker 0-4 1-2 1, Willoughby 1-7 4-5 7, Jones 3-6 4-6 10, Nurse 3-17 4-4 11. Totals 22-81 19-24 67.

PHOENIX (83)

Turner 1-5 2-3 4, Walker-Kimbrough 5-12 2-2 15, Vaughn 6-14 0-0 12, Diggins-Smith 11-19 6-7 30, Taurasi 3-10 0-0 9, Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Cunningham 4-10 0-0 10, Peddy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 11-14 83.

New York 19 19 16 13 — 67 Phoenix 23 22 23 15 — 83

3-Point Goals_New York 4-35 (Willoughby 1-4, Holmes 1-7, Nurse 1-9, Clarendon 0-2, Jones 0-2, Walker 0-2, Stokes 0-6), Phoenix 10-30 (Walker-Kimbrough 3-5, Taurasi 3-8, Cunningham 2-6, Diggins-Smith 2-8, Coffey 0-2). Fouled Out_New York 1 (Jones), Phoenix 1 (Turner). Rebounds_New York 53 (Holmes 13), Phoenix 43 (Turner 13). Assists_New York 10 (Clarendon 3), Phoenix 12 (Turner 4). Total Fouls_New York 18, Phoenix 21.

