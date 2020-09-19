Pirates bullpen blow Keller’s no-hit bid vs Cardinals in 7th

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates’ bullpen quickly blew starter Mitch Keller’s no-hit bid, with reliever Sam Howard allowing a two-run double to St. Louis’ Tyler O’Neill with no outs in the seventh inning on Saturday night.

Keller, a 24-year-old rookie, threw 84 pitches over six hitless innings in his second start since missing six weeks with a strained left oblique. He struck out six, walked two and hit O’Neill with a pitch before retiring his final 14 batters.

Right-hander Geoff Hartlieb relieved in the seventh and promptly loaded the bases by walking Miller and Paul DeJong and drilling Yadier Molina. Howard then came in and allowed O’Neill’s line drive into the left field corner.

Keller entered the game with a 1-1 record and 5.06 ERA in three games. He was activated from the injured list Monday after being sidelined since Aug. 2.

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and Cubs journeyman Alec Mills have thrown no-hitters during this pandemic-shortened season.

