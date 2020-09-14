Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16

September 14, 2020 10:12 pm
 
Pittsburgh 3 13 0 10 26
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 6 16

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 21, 10:34.

Pit_FG Boswell 41, :49.

Second Quarter

NYG_Slayton 41 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 13:45.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 9:01.

Pit_Washington 13 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :07.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 14:19.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 8 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 5:23.

NYG_Slayton 7 pass from Jones (pass failed), 1:52.

Pit NYG
First downs 19 20
Total Net Yards 349 291
Rushes-yards 30-141 20-29
Passing 208 262
Punt Returns 3-13 3-39
Kickoff Returns 1-33 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-32-0 26-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 3-17
Punts 4-45.8 5-38.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-21 4-25
Time of Possession 31:44 28:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 19-113, Roethlisberger 3-9, Conner 6-9, Claypool 1-8, Samuels 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Jones 4-22, Barkley 15-6, Lewis 1-1.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-32-0-229. N.Y. Giants, Jones 26-41-2-279.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-69, Johnson 6-57, Claypool 2-39, Washington 2-34, Conner 2-8, Ebron 1-18, McDonald 1-3, Samuels 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Slayton 6-102, Barkley 6-60, Shepard 6-47, Board 2-17, Smith 2-17, Engram 2-9, Gallman 1-14, Toilolo 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

