Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

September 22, 2020 10:10 pm
 
Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 29 3 5 3
Happ cf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0
Contreras c 3 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 2 Osuna 1b 2 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Moran ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Bell dh 4 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 1 0 Stallings c 4 1 1 1
Maybin rf 3 0 1 0 Polanco rf 2 2 1 0
Martínez dh 3 0 0 0 González ss 3 0 1 1
Hoerner 2b 1 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 1
Kipnis ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Oliva lf 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 020 2
Pittsburgh 010 010 001 3

DP_Chicago 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_González (13), Frazier (4). HR_Rizzo (10), Stallings (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana 2 2 1 1 0 1
Alzolay 4 2 1 1 2 7
Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Chafin L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Pittsburgh
Brault 7 2 0 0 3 6
Stratton H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Howard BS,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Rodríguez W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Brault 2 (Contreras,Rizzo). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45.

