Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Osuna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hoerner 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kipnis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oliva lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|001
|—
|3
DP_Chicago 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_González (13), Frazier (4). HR_Rizzo (10), Stallings (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alzolay
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chafin L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brault
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Stratton H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Howard BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rodríguez W,3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Brault 2 (Contreras,Rizzo). WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:45.
